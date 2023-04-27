Worried over kids’ academic future: Sudan returnees
MADURAI: Jones Thiraviyam, a native of Vikramasingapuram, Tirunelveli, and his three family members heaved a big sigh of relief on their arrival at Madurai airport and was all praise for the government.
Explaining the ordeal, he along with his wife and two daughters went through, Thiraviyam said every one of them spent almost ten scary days and nights waiting for someone to rescue them.
There was no electricity and water to drink during those days and the war zone had no access to the internet. But unfortunately, he said except for some important belongings, other things could not be brought from Sudan. Earlier, these stranded citizens were evacuated by bus from Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, to Jeddah from where they were taken by a flight to Delhi, India.
Further, Thiraviyam said he along with his family flew to Sudan 15 years ago and took up the profession of teaching and later elevated to a position of Director in a school. “My two daughters are in the third year and the second year of medicine degrees in Sudan. They are trained with a different academic syllabus in Sudan,” citing these, he said the war situation has raised uncertainty over his daughters study of medicine in India.
He then hoped that Chief Minister MK Stalin would extend support to help them pursue medicine in State. Later, the family moved to relative’s house in Mettupatti, Dindigul.
