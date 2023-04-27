TamilNadu

Street where late Thirumahan Everaa resided named after him

The street, where the late MLA resided, was renamed after him following his demise.
CHENNAI: Minister Muthusamy has unveiled a street name board with "Thirumahan Everaa road" on it.

The street, where the late MLA resided, was renamed after him following his demise.

The then Erode East MLA passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on January 4. His death necessitated a by-poll in which his father EVKS Elangovan won by a thumping majority.

