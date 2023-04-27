More than 20 cr tourists visited TN in 2022-23: Min
CHENGALPATTU: More than 22 crore tourists from various parts of the country visited Tamil Nadu between 2022 and 2023 for sightseeing, said State Minister for Tourism K Ramachandran.
Ramachandran, who was in Mahabalipuram, to oversee the tourism developmental works on Thursday also inspected the tourist inn called camping site which was earlier given for private tender which is back in the government’s hands after contract completion.
“Very soon Mahabalipuram will have a floating restaurant on a boat which will have two levels with a 100 person seating capacity,” he said. He also said that last year 22 crore tourists had visited the State and this year they are expecting a crowd of 30 crore people.
Ramachandran also said that they have requested the central government for more funds. “Out of the 175 crores we have requested for tourism development, we are planning to use Rs 75 crores for Mahabalipura mallapuram including turning Mudaliyarkuppam into a little island,” he said.
