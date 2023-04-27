Light to moderate rain in parts of TN for next few days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday predicted rain in Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry for the next 3 days.

Here is a brief of the forecast for the next few days:

April 28 and 29: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

April 30: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts will receive hail at one or two places.

May 1: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Karur, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, and Salem districts received heavy rainfall at one or two places.

Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light or moderate rain with thundershowers in a couple of places over the city The maximum temperature will be around 36–37 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 27–28 degrees Celsius.