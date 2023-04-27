Leprosy Rehab Centre getting spruced up
CHENGALPATTU: Following Chief Minister MK Stalin’s flying visit to the Government Leprosy Rehabilitation Centre in Paranur on Wednesday, work has begun to pain the hospital.
On way to Salem, the Chief Minister had stopped at the hospital and interacted with the patients. Now following that visit, work has started in full swing to repaint the entire centre.
Stalin during his stopover at the centre located at the Chennai- Tiruchy Highway distributed new clothes to the patients.
When he spent time hearing their grievances, the patients said that they wanted the buildings to be painted and also requested for uninterrupted water supply.
Following this, over 100 painters swung into action while earth movers were brought in to fix the drinking water pipelines.
