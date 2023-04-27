Bridge collapse: DMK, AIADMK in war of words at Thanjai Corpn Council meet

TIRUCHY: Pandemonium prevailed for some time leading to a clash like siutation between members of the DMK and AIADMK on Thursday at the Thanjavur Corporation Council meeting following a debate over the bridge collapse at Keezhavasal.
Members from DMK and AIADMK traded charges over the construction of the two bridges in the council meeting chaired by Mayor Shan Ramanathan.
A minor bridge constructed at Keezhavasal built by DMK had collapsed just 15 days after completion, while the bridge at Mary’s Corner built by AIADMK period was in a bad shape posing a threat to the users. The quality of both these structures triggered a heated exchange between members of both the parties.
Interveing in the debate, AMMK member Kannukkiniyal sought an explantion from the Mayor as to what action was taken against the contractor who built the bridge at Keezhavasal.
Informing that the bridge suffered damages after a lorry went on the bridge before its completion, he said that a case has been registered against the lorry owner, driver and the contractor. “We have retrieved the CCTV footage and found that the lorry was operated without adhering to traffic norms,” the mayor conveyed.
However, Kannukkiniyal demanded a review of all the works undertaken under the Smart city programme.
Suddenly, the Mayor said that the bridge constructed at Mary’s Corner by AIADMK was in precarious condition, which was found by the DMK and the problem was rectified.
Reacting to this, AIADMK member Manikandan defended the bridge damage as just an air crack and was rectified in the beginning itself. But the bridge constructed at Keezhavasal was a weak structure and collapsed within 15 days of its completion and he raised the slogan that DMK failed in this.
Protesting the member’s charge, DMK councillors raised slogans against the AIADMK and showed the board on the bridge at Mary’s Corner. This triggered a heated argument between the AIADMK and DMK.
On seeing this, the Mayor declared all the subjects passed and announced the meeting was over.
