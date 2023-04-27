74 UG, PG courses made ‘non-equivalent’
CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department declared that 74 UG and PG courses offered by various State-run universities and their affiliated colleges were not equivalent to the degree that was mentioned by them even as the State government initiated common syllabus to resolve the issue.
The decision was taken at the recent 19th equivalence committee meeting chaired by the Higher Education Department secretary. In all, the government order lists 74 courses offered by various affiliated colleges of various State-run universities that are not equivalent to the degree that was mentioned by them.
The issue of non-equivalence of degree surfaces when TNPSC rejects candidates to some posts, which would then lead to legal challenge.
For instance, for the purpose of employment in public services, the MSc microbiology offered by Presidency College, Chennai, and MSc Biotechnology awarded by University of Madras are not equivalent to MSc Zoology, said the order.
P Thirunavukkarasu, State president of Association of University Teachers, said the issue arises because university syndicates decide it on their own. “It is a total failure of the syndicate function,” he alleged.
To avoid the confusion, the government has decided to ensure 70 per cent common syllabus for all colleges in the coming academic year, a senior official told DT Next.
The full list is available on https://cms.tn.gov.in/sites/default/files/go/hedu-e-111-2023.pdf.
