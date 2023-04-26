Student union members besiege Thanjai DIG office
TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at Thanjavur DIG office after the student union members attempted to besiege the office on Wednesday condemning the removal of its office-bearers from the Tamil University convocation hall where Governor RN Ravi distributed degrees. Police arrested 30 members for blocking DIG office.
Police removed the student union leaders, scheduled to receive their PhD and M Phil degrees from the Governor as a precaution fearing any incident on Tuesday. The student union leaders were also forced to wait outside the convocation hall until the Governor had left the University. The students claimed that they were forced to remove their shirts, which they were wearing inside the convocation gown.
The irate student union members, who felt that the police had humiliated their office-bearers, assembled in front of the DIG (Thanjavur) office led by SFI state secretary Nirupan Chakravarthi on Wednesday and raised slogans against the police.
When they attempted to enter the office, the police stopped them with barricades, but still, the student members overpowered the police and ran into the office and this resulted in moments of tension. However, the police managed to stop them and arrested 30 students.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android