Protesting check dams across Siruvani, TPDK block Kerala buses
COIMBATORE: More than 100 members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) and other political parties were arrested on Wednesday as they blocked Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in Coimbatore condemning Kerala government for constructing a check dam across Siruvani River.
They claimed that works on constructing a check dam across the river at Nellipathy on Kulikadavu-Chittoor Road is almost nearing completion. Led by K Ramakrishnan, general secretary of TPDK, the protesters alleged that the neighbouring state is planning to build two more check dams on the river.
Members of TPDK as well as MDMK, SDPI, Tamil Puligal, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, Revolutionary Youth Front, Dravidar Viduthalai Iyakkam and Tamil Nadu Traders Federation took part.
They gathered before ‘Periyar Padippagam’ and took a march to SETC bus terminus to stage the gherao protest. The protestors raised slogans demanding the neighbouring state to drop check dams constructions on the river as it may affect drinking water supply to the people in the district. Police then arrested the protestors and removed them from the spot.
