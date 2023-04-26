Poompuhar tourist spot gets Rs 23 cr upgrade
TIRUCHY: Poompuhar tourist spot would get augmented facilities worth Rs 23.60 crore as a part of tourism development programme and the works were inaugurated by Minister Siva V Meyyanathan on Wednesday.
Inaugurating the development works, the Minister said, Poompuhar tourist spot would have world class facilities by maintaining ancient beauty.
The ancient centre was developed as a tourist spot and opened for the public by the late chief minister M Karunanidhi on April 17, 1973. The tourist centre houses Silapathigaram art gallery, Paavai Mandram, Nedungal Mandram, Ilanji Mandram, Kotravai Pandal and ancient lighthouse along with a museum under the ASI.
In order to develop the centre further, a fund of Rs 23.60 crore has been allocated for Poompuhar with which, several facilities, including parking, tourism information centre, lightings, cloak rooms, water facilities, walkers pavements and various other basic amenities would be created.
Minister Meyyanathan said that the works had commenced on Wednesday and he asked the officials to complete them within the timeframe and let it open for the public. He further said that the improved facilities would attract more tourists.
Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi, Poompuhar MLA Niveda M Murugan, Sirkazhi MLA M Panneer Selvam and others were present.
