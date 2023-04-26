Land Consolidation Act draws flak from activists
CHENNAI: The ruling DMK government has hit another quagmire as environmentalists oppose the passing of Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023, to allow projects on waterbodies.
The Act was passed on the last day of the recent assembly session (April 21). It’d allow projects on land parcels, which have water bodies, channels or streams with certain conditions.
M Vetriselvan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, who is also an advocate, said that the Act will allow the project proponents to hand over land in another spot as an alternative to project land, which has waterbodies or streams. “If any project is declared as a special project, it can be implemented on water bodies. This is like promoting encroachment of water bodies,” he opined.
He explained that there was a standing order (26-A) of the Board of Revenue to declare any private land as waterbody in the case of water bodies changing their extent and course due to natural events, in the course of time. As per order, the owner of the land will get land in another location as compensation.
“In May 2022, an amendment was made in the standing order to allow owners of patta lands to use waterbodies or streams as approach paths if the patta lands do not have access. The order was not a ‘matter of right’ to land owners. Now, the new Act will give the right to the land owners that have waterbodies to utilise it for another purpose,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Bill that was approved by the Assembly said that the land was governed by various statutes such as local body acts, which vests government land in such local bodies. Such a multiplicity of laws, executive instructions and references leads to delay and uncertainty in consolidation of lands, time and cost overruns and loss of public money.
Apart from urging the government to roll back the Bill, Vetriselvan requested all parties in the State to take a stand against the Bill and oppose it.
