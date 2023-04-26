Holiday declared in Madurai on May 5 as part of Chithirai festival

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu's Madurai district administration announced a holiday for the district on May 5, in view of Lord Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai river as part of the Chithirai festival.

The celebrations of the world-renowned Chithirai festival of Madurai started with flag hoisting on April 23. The festival's main event is Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai waters, which will be held on May 5.

In view of this, the district administration has announced a holiday for the district on May 5, informed the temple authorities.

As part of the Kallazhagar's entry, the devotees reverently will perform 'Theerthavari,' by splashing the sacred yellow water on the Azhagar as a mark of the fulfilment of their vows.

Balaji, Madurai Alagar temple chief priest said, "Every year lord Alagar visits Ramaraya Mandapam. Then the Theerthavari program will begin. Devotees fast for a month and participate in the Theerthavari program. Thousands of devotees participate in the program where they would splash water on lord Alagar."

"Usually Devotees fast for a month and participate in the Theerthavari program. Devotees carry a bag with water on their shoulders and splash the water on lord Alagar during Theerthavari", he added.

The priest further said that earlier devotees used a manual pump but nowadays they started using a pressure pump.

"With the use of the pressure pump, the golden idol of Alagar and his golden horse are incurring damages. Therefore, I request devotees not to use pressure pumps during the Theerthavari program", he said.

Meanwhile, Madurai Alagar temple management is preparing a gold-plated horse idol, revered as the 'Vahana' of Lord Kallazhagar ahead Chithirai festival.