25-year-old held for raping and killing minor girl in Gudalur
COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old youth was arrested by Pykara police on Wednesday for murder and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Gudalur.
The victim, who was studying Class 9 at a school in Ooty was found dead with injuries at an isolated spot on Monday night. She left for school for an exam in the morning and did not return home thereafter.
Inquiries revealed the accused Rajnesh Kuttan, a relative of the victim, had offered to drop her home, while she was waiting for the bus on Monday evening.
He was working as a temporary staff in issuing tickets to tourists at Shooting Mattam tourism spot. Under the pretext of taking her home, the accused took her to an isolated spot and attempted to sexually assault her inside the car.
“When she resisted, the accused strangulated her and also hit her head with a rod resulting in her death. He then fled away from the spot after leaving the girl in a bush and also abandoned his car,” police said.
Police booked him on charges of murder and 7 (sexual assault) and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further inquiries are on.
