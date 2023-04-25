Light to moderate rain likely in 20 dists of TN for next 3 hrs

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday predicted the possibility of light to moderate rains in 20 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Tiruchy, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours.

In a statement released by the RMC, "In the lower layers of the upper monsoon zone, the easterly and westerly winds will meet over South India, which brings light to moderate rain at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the following four days ( April 25th- April 28th).”