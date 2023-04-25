Kudankulam Nuclear Plant scientist from Russia dies of cardiac arrest

MADURAI: A senior Russian scientist Vadim Khlivnenko, who served in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, Tirunelveli district, died of cardiac arrest on Monday night. He breathed his last at the age of 61 at 10.15 pm, in a private hospital at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district. Khlivnenko held the position of Deputy Director –Head of Construction (Division Units 3 and 4) in the Kudankulam plant. Earlier on Monday evening, the scientist suffered chest problem while at Kudankulam Township, where he’s administered first aid. Later, he’s admitted to the hospital in Nagercoil, sources said.