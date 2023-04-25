India’s first SNCU inaugurated at Pudurnadu village in Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: India’s first SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) in a tribal area was inaugurated at Pudurnadu village in Jolorpet Panchayat Union by Minister of Public Works EV Velu on Tuesday. Tirupattur JD (health) Dr S Marimuthu said, “This is the first time that the SNCU is being inaugurated at a CHC (community health care). Usually, such facilities are opened in areas where there are a large number of deliveries. Though Pudurnadu has a population of around 26,000, we registered around 30 to 40 deliveries a month.” The SNCU would provide newborn babies health care for the first 28 days (4 weeks) when infants would be the most vulnerable to infections. State SNCU nodal officer Dr Srinivasan was also present.