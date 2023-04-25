'Start desilting works now to ensure Mettur water reach tail-end in time'
TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur on Tuesday, demanded to commence the desilt works immediately to ensure smooth flow of Cauvery water till the tail-end regions this year.
Farmers, who participated in the grievances redressal meet in Thanjavur chaired by RDO K Palanivelu, said that the storage in the Mettur dam was still over 100 feet and the prospects of opening the reservoir on the customary date of June 12 for Delta irrigation was bright.
In such a situation, the desilt works should be commenced immediately so that the work could be completed prior to the release of water. Also, the desilting of canals and other supply lines could ensure the water reached tail-end regions without any hassle, the farmers said.
The farmers also pointed out that the state government announced power supply for 1.50 lakh farmers to facilitate use of well water, but it was yet to be implemented. For instance, farmers from Thanjavur and Tiruvaiyaru regions have not so far been given power connections. Similarly, in Orathanadu and Ammayagaram areas, low voltage supply prevents farmers from using motors and this affected the cultivation of summer crops, farmers complained.
Meanwhile, the farmers said that the summer crop cultivation and early kuruvai cultivation were being undertaken in the region, but there was a shortage of paddy seeds, especially the ASD 16 and TPS 5 varieties. So, the government should ensure availability of these seeds.
The RDO Palanivelu assured to forward their demands to the government and get their grievances redressed.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android