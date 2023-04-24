Woman sedates old woman, steals valuables, arrested in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A 30-year old woman was arrested in Thoothukudi district after being charged with robbing a woman inmate in a house of gold chain. The accused has been identified as Sornalakshmi, who lives in Anaiyur Nangaimozhi village near Megnanapuram in the district, sources on Monday said. Investigations revealed that Sornalakshmi was accused of serving sedative-laced drinks to those two including an elderly woman Kuppammal (73) and her daughter Subbulakshmi (48) of the same locality. The incident occurred on April 21 when those two women were lonely in the house. Sornalakshmi, who went into hiding, is a neighbour of those two victims. After consuming the drink, Kuppammal and her daughter fell unconscious, and subsequently Sornalakshmi stole the jewel from Subbulakshmi. The Megnanapuram police recovered the stolen chain, which was worth Rs 1 lakh.