TN will never allow serving liquor in marriage halls: Senthilbalaji

COIMBATORE: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday said the State government will never grant permission for serving liquor in marriage halls and sports stadiums.

Responding to reports that special license has been accorded to serve liquor on commercial premises like marriage halls and sports stadiums, Balaji, however, said that liquor is allowed only during international games like cricket and international events similar to other states in India.

“The practice of serving liquor in international sports events and events is already in vogue in other states,” he said, while speaking to the media in Coimbatore.

The minister’s denial comes after reports that the Tamil Nadu government has introduced a special licence by amending the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, to facilitate possession and serving of liquor in marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadiums, as well as in non-commercial premises such as households hosting celebrations, functions and parties.