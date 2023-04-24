Tiruchy cops seize fake note with face value of Rs 84 lakh
TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 84 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination and arrested three persons in connection with transporting the notes on Monday wee hours.
It is said, the Vaiyyampatti police received information that a luxurious car has been proceeding in an unusual speed in Madurai-Tiruchy bypass. Police stopped the car at Vaiyyampatti bypass and conducted an elaborate inspection in which they were shocked to see there were bundles of currencies in Rs 2,000 denomination and total worth Rs 84 lakh.
Police seized the car and secured three occupants in the car who were later were identified as Parthasarathi (52) from KK Pudur in Coimbatore and the driver Sathish and Thangavel (56) from Vaiyyampatti.
Upon interrogation, the police found that all the notes were fake and they were handed over to Parthasarathi by a cine producer from Kerala.
The further investigation found that the notes were printed in Kerala and were handed over at Coimbatore to circulate in Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, the police arrested all the three persons.
They later confessed to the police that a few notes were earlier circulated in the Coimbatore area and no one had doubt in the notes and so they planned it big.
Meanwhile, the three accused had given detailed information about the cine producer who was the brain behind the offence and the police are in the process of locating the producer and arresting him. The police kept tight-lipped about the details of the producer and his whereabouts.
