SI kicks protester with boots, shunted out to armed reserve
TIRUCHY: A police Sub Inspector who had kicked a social activist with his boots for asking him to clear the barricades that were posing a hindrance to the traffic movement on Sunday night was transferred to the Armed Reserve (AR) police on Monday.
In order to contain the bootlegging in the border of Nagapattinam district at Thirumarugal, the district police erected barricades for vehicle inspection. On Sunday while there was such a vehicle check up by the Nagapattinam Sub Inspector Palanivel and there were two TNSTC buses waiting with buses full of passengers.
Since the process went on for a long time, the bus passengers lost their patience and went to inquire about the incident.
It is said, the Sub Inspector had used abusive words against the public and asked them to wait.
However, the irate passengers and social activists and locals argued with the SI and attempted to stage a protest.
But suddenly the SI Palanivel kicked one of the protesters with his boots and went on using abusive words and the entire episode was recorded and was spread across the social media that went viral since Sunday night.
On Monday, the SP G Jawahar transferred the Sub Inspector to AR police.
