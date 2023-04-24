Portrayed with false values: GSquare’s reply to Annamalai’s allegations

CHENNAI: On the allegations of BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai , G Square Company, a Tamil Nadu-based real estate firm, gave an explanation.

In a statement issued, the company said: "G Square Company is not owned or controlled by DMK family members. The company has been doing business since many years even before the formation of DMK government. The construction projects of G Square and its partners have been portrayed with false values. Annamalai's allegation about the property value of their company is completely false."

Annamalai on April 14 released the corruption list of DMK leaders which also displayed the several properties in South India owned by the DMK-linked G Square real estate company.