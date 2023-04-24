PMK, CPM object to spl licence for serving liquor
CHENNAI: The state government has introduced a special licence by amending the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules 1981 to allow the serving of liquor on commercial premises like weddings, banquet halls and sports stadiums and also households hosting celebrations has triggered strong objections from the opposition parties, including PMK and CPM.
In a statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said that he would lead a series of protests against the state government if the order to allow the serving of liquor at marriage halls, stadiums and houses were not withdrawn immediately.
“There are houses, places of worship and schools located near the wedding halls and banquet halls. If thousands of people drink alcohol at the same time, women and children will not be able to move around due to their excesses. Apart from that accidents and law and order problems will increase beyond control,” he warned.
Anbumani said that the rules restricting the opening of the Tasmac retail shops near educational institutions and places of worship would not be followed for issuing such special licences. He said that the new move would create a bad name for the Chief Minister.
CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that the state government’s announcement of the closure of liquor shops on one hand and increasing channels of liquor distribution is unacceptable. Expressing his anguish over school students consuming liquor and accidents due to consumption of alcohol, he said at such a situation, allowing the serving of alcohol in all functions would lead to violence. “The issuance of a licence as a source of income without taking into account the social reality will have huge negative consequences,” he added.
