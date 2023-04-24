PMK, CPM object to spl licence for serving liquor

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that the state government’s announcement of the closure of liquor shops on one hand and increasing channels of liquor distribution is unacceptable. Expressing his anguish over school students consuming liquor and accidents due to consumption of alcohol, he said at such a situation, allowing the serving of alcohol in all functions would lead to violence. “The issuance of a licence as a source of income without taking into account the social reality will have huge negative consequences,” he added.