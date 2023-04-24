OPS: Ready for any sacrifice to rescue party
TIRUCHY: We’ve commenced a ‘dharma yutham’ to retrieve the lost rights of the party cadres at the grassroots level and are ready for any sacrifice to rescue the party from Edappadi K Palaniswami & company which has no ethics except money and muscle power, said former Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam here on Monday.
Addressing a massive gathering of the party cadres at the sentimental G-Corner here at the state conference tagged as Puratchi Maanadu, OPS said, “AIADMK was built with a strong foundation of the cadres at the grassroots level. However, EPS has ‘purchased’ the district secretaries and declared himself as the general secretary. Was this the policy of the party that was founded by MGR?”
