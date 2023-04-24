Labour unions firm on 8-hr work schedule, gear up for struggle
CHENNAI: A week away from the centenary of May Day, that commemorates the trade unions’ hard-fought victory in fixing maximum working hours to 8 hours a day, the labour unions are gearing up for yet another struggle to safeguard their rights.
They are all set to protest The Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill 2023 passed in the state Assembly on the final day of the recently concluded session that they say would “legalise” exploitation of labourers.
Trade unions, including DMK’s Labour Progressive Front, are demanding a rollback of the Bill as otherwise the ruling government would have to face the wrath of the working class and political ramifications as well, the union leaders said.
R Geetha of Unorganised Workers Federation said that the DMK government’s move would go against the thoughts and principles of Dravidian icons CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, who stood for the rights of the working class. “It was during his regime that DMK leader Karunanidhi declared a government holiday for May 1 and his government formed welfare boards to ensure social security for unorganised workers. It formed the country’s first welfare board for domestic workers. We never expected such a Bill from the present (DMK) government,” she said.
She said the labourers were ready to struggle to protect their hard-fought rights and there would be no compromise.
DMK’s LPF along with other national trade unions and labour fronts of regional parties are speaking in unison against the Bill that would undermine the labourers rights and demanded its withdrawal. “We spoke to the Chief Minister (MK Stalin) and conveyed the collective decision of various trade unions. The CM told us to discuss the issue at the Monday meeting,” said LPF general secretary M Shanmugam.
He believed that the government would not go against labourers’ interest and said they expect a positive outcome at the Monday meeting with Ministers CV Ganesan (Labour) and EV Velu (PWD) in which 14 trade unions have been invited.
CITU secretary, Tirupur, G Sampath called the Bill a “historical blunder” and said it would have a wide range of political ramifications.” Nearly 80 per cent of textile industries in Tirupur are exploiting the workers. The hapless labourers are working extra hours without due monetary benefits guaranteed by the existing labour laws. The situation is no better in neighbouring districts and other industries. Instead of enforcing the law to uphold the labourers’ rights, the government is legalising the exploitation of workers by their employers,” he said.
By passing the Bill, the government is taking away the tool to fight injustice committed against the labourers, he said, adding, “It will take us back to a feudal system to introduce modern slavery in industries. The government will earn the wrath of labourers and it will not augur well for the government and the industries. It will disturb the ecosystem as we cannot predict the reaction of the workers when the exploitation goes beyond a limit.”
