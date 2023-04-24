Bottle buyback scheme: HC suggests implementation across state

In his public interest litigation petition, K Kalairajan, an agriculturist and former president of Pannavayal village, Ramanathapuram district, demanded closure of two Tasmac shops numbered as 6990 and 7035 located at Pannavayal village, Thiruvadanai taluk. The demand was already represented to Ramanathapuram Collector and District Manager, Tasmac on July 4, 2022. The petitioner further stated agriculture is the basic livelihood of the villagers, who largely rely on a tank (Aththani kanmoi), but those two liquor shops are located nearby the tank. After consuming liquor, drunkards threw empty bottles and other plastic wastes in the tank and on adjacent farm lands. Five years ago, the local villagers agitated and the Thiruvadanai police in 2017 filed a case and closed the two shops, but later on, they were reopened. Three temples were also located nearby those liquor shops, the petitioner said.