Work hours: TUs plan protests, strike on May 12
CHENNAI: The trade unions in the State will resort to a series of protests including one-day strike on May 12 demanding that the government roll back its decision to amend the Factories Act, 1948, extending the daily working hours from 8 to 12 hours.
In a joint statement, nine trade unions — namely CITU, AITUC, HMS, INTUC, AIUTUC, AICCTU, WPTUC, MLF and LLF — gave a clarion call to the labourers to participate in the series of protests in large numbers.
Speaking to DT Next, CITU state chief Soundarrajan said, “On April 26, workers will protest in front of all industrial units in the State and from April 27 will start issuing notices for May 12 strike.
“On April 28, we will wear black badges and skip lunch. On May 4 and 5, bike rallies will be held while a protest at district headquarters and SIPCOT entrances will be held on May 9. If the government fails to withdraw the Bill, we will strike work on May 12.”
The Union of IT & ITES Employees (UNITE) too has called for a united fight against the Bill. “The amendments only benefit big corporates,” said UNITE president Bharanidharan.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Friday, passed the Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at easing labour laws, apparently to lure multinationals to open factories in the State.
The Bill had met with widespread protests both outside and inside the Assembly with even the allies of the ruling DMK, including the CPI, CPM, Congress, MDMK and the VCK registering their protest, apart from the opposition parties AIADMK, PMK, and BJP.↔ More on P5
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android