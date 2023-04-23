TNSTC to pay Rs 23.75 lakh as compensation in accident cases

Petitioner V Sumathi of Manamai, Kancheepuram district and her five other family members moved the court of small causes seeking compensation for the loss of her husband’s life in a road accident. According to the petitioner’s counsel, on October 28, 2018, the deceased victim Vengadesan was travelling to Manamai village from Kalpakkam in a two-wheeler. While Vengadesan was waiting to cross the road at ECR, a bus owned by TNSTC (Kumbakonam division) dashed the victim. The victim, who sustained grievous injuries died later. The counsel said the TNSTC, being the owner of the bus, must pay the compensation to the petitioner.