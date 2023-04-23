TNSTC to pay Rs 23.75 lakh as compensation in accident cases
CHENNAI: A Chennai city court ordered Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to pay Rs 23.75 lakh as compensation in two accident cases.
Petitioner V Sumathi of Manamai, Kancheepuram district and her five other family members moved the court of small causes seeking compensation for the loss of her husband’s life in a road accident. According to the petitioner’s counsel, on October 28, 2018, the deceased victim Vengadesan was travelling to Manamai village from Kalpakkam in a two-wheeler. While Vengadesan was waiting to cross the road at ECR, a bus owned by TNSTC (Kumbakonam division) dashed the victim. The victim, who sustained grievous injuries died later. The counsel said the TNSTC, being the owner of the bus, must pay the compensation to the petitioner.
Meanwhile, the respondent denied the allegations and claimed the accident occurred due to the negligent act of the deceased. Justice JK Dhilip ordered TNSTC (Kumbakonam division) to pay Rs 17.58 lakh as compensation for the petitioner.
In the second case, K Saroja and five of her family members of Thiruvanmiyur moved the court seeking compensation for the loss of her husband’s life.
According to the petitioner’s counsel, the deceased person N Kuppusamy was hit by a bus owned by TNSTC while crossing the pedestrian cross GST road, Kancheepuram and died on the spot on November 30, 2018. According to the counsel, the accident occurred due to the negligent driving of the bus driver. In a counter statement, the respondent denied the accusations and claimed the deceased person is solely responsible for the accident.
The judge, JK Dhilip ordered TNSTC to pay Rs 6.17 lakh as compensation for the petitioner.
