Restoration works at Mamallapuram Perumal temple inspected
MAHABALIPURAM: The restoration efforts of the Sri Sthalasayana Perumal Temple in Mahabalipuram should not destroy the historic heritage of the structure, an expert committee from the Hindu Religious Charitable and Endowment Trust said after visiting the temple.
The work for consecration of the temple, which is one of the 108 Vaishnava pilgrim sites in Tamil Nadu, began in November, 2021. The main sanctums of the temple were shut for the same.
Tenders were given out and the government allotted Rs 64 lakhs for the temple consecration to take place in a traditional manner and scaffoldings were erected following this.
Subsequently, Dakshinamurthy, chief of HRCE High Level Expert Committee on Reconstruction of Tamil Nadu and his team on Saturday inspected and oversaw the preparations at the temple.
He advised that the shrines of Sri Sthalasayana Perumal, Nilamangai Thayar, Bhoothathalwar, Andal and Anjaneyar should be restored without damaging its historic value.
He also advised the artists and sculptors to follow the ‘aagama’ rules and restore the sculptures without altering their essence. He further ordered for a wall to be built around the Bhoothathalvar shrine in order to protect it from damage.
