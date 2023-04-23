Guv Ravi assures appropriate action, says BJP delegation on "PTR tape"

CHENNAI: Vice president of BJP Tamil Nadu V P Duraisamy on Sunday said Governor R N Ravi assured to take appropriate action in the alleged audio tape that was attributed to State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan, who called it "malicious slander".

On behalf of BJP, party state president K Annamalai and eight crore people of the state, the party's delegation has submitted a petition to the Governor seeking an independent forensic audit of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan over the ill-gotten money amounting to Rs 30,000 crore through corrupt means by DMK leader Udhayanidhi and his close family member, Duraisamy told the reporters. He along with state secretary Karu Nagarajan led a delegation of party functionaries to submit a petition to the Governor seeking an independent forensic audit on the audio to check its veracity.

"Governor assured of appropriate action. This is the first time we are giving a representation to the Governor on corruption, " he said and rejected the charges of the finance minister who stated that the 26 second malicious fabricated audio clip was an attempt to divide him from his party leader and CM M K Stalin.

Karu Nagarajan said they have also asked for a One-man commission to probe into the issue.

Citing the minister's statement on Saturday, stating that it was a fabricated one, Annamalai in a statement said, "We challenge him to produce an audio clip with similar content but instead in my voice. We shall submit both audio samples to a Court monitored investigation and let the investigation agency ascertain the genuine nature of both audio clips. I will submit my voice samples, and we expect the minister will also do the same."

He further said the minister's weak statements posted as deficiencies could not brush aside the issue.