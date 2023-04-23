Govt nod for Tangedco to recruit 200 technical assistants through TNPSC
CHENNAI: The State government has approved Tangedco to recruit 200 technical assistants (electrical) through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission with the condition of bringing out the human resources policy and exploring possibilities of manpower rightsizing wherever possible after getting the report from the consultant.
According to the order issued by the energy department dated April 23 last year, the Finance Department (Bureau of Public Enterprises) had mandated prior approval from the government for all the loss-making public sector undertakings while carrying out direct recruitment of more than 25 posts.
Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director had written to the government in October last year seeking permission to fill up 10,260 vacant posts under various categories including 8,000 field assistants, 850 assessors and 600 technical assistants (electrical).
It said that the CMD has stated that as a part of exploring the possibilities of ‘manpower rightsizing’ wherever possible, a contract has been awarded for consultancy services for organisational transformation study to Ernst and Young LLP which is awaited. A sub-committee has been constituted to suggest suitable revised workload standards to prescribe the work norms for the cadre of technical assistants. The report is awaited,” it said.
The GO said that Considering the Madras High Court direction on a contempt petition filed against Tangedco, the government has decided to give its concurrence for filling 200 posts of technical assistant initially as against 10,260 vaccant posts with certain conditions.
CITU-affiliated Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees president Jaisankar said that the government could have approved the recruitment of 200 technical assistants without unnecessarily putting conditions like manpower rightsizing.
“Already Tangedco has proposed manpower rightsizing and outsourcing in the wage revision talks. All the trade unions have strongly opposed it as it should be separately discussed in the wage load revision talks. On Tuesday, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji will hold the final talks with the unions on wage revision. We have clearly told the management that we would not agree to any mention of manpower rightsizing or outsourcing,” he said.
EY has been awarded consultancy services to explore possibilities of manpower rightsizing wherever possible
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android