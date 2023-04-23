Confusion continues in Thiruvalluvar univ results; online process blamed

VELLORE: The confusion regarding the announcement of the results of Thiruvalluvar University intensified as the result sheet of 26 students of PG Mathematics in the Vellore Voorhees College showed the status ‘fees not paid’ (FNP) despite there is no default on the part of the candidates.

“It is surprising that the FNP status is shown only in the main paper and not on arrear papers. When students pay fees, they pay for all including both regular and arrear papers. Hence, it is surprising how it showed like that,” Roselin, HoD, Mathematics, said and added that students of other departments have also been affected by the issue.

When asked about this, university exams controller Chandran told DT Next that many students in the college have not paid the fees.

“Though the university sent three e-mails on this issue, there was no response from the college. However, if they provide evidence for the payment of fees, we will take the necessary remedial action immediately.” Chandran said.

Meanwhile, the Voorhees College principal said the college did not update the payment status online, even though the students had paid the fees. “When the issue came out, I asked the college exams controller Theodore Raj Kumar about this and he said that the requisite fees had been paid but the varsity did not update it online, which would correct the problem.”