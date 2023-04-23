‘Act against Periyar univ registrar’
CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday sought action against the Periyar University registrar for trying to silence Professor Vaidyanathan by issuing a showcase notice to him for participating in a protest. The professor had exposed the irregularities in the university.
“Why should not disciplinary action be taken against Vaidyanathan, President of Periyar University Teachers’ Association, for participating in the protest organised by the Periyar University Workers’ Union in Salem to emphasize various demands? Thangavelu, the registrar of the university, has sent a show cause notice to him seeking an explanation. This is condemnable,” Anbumani tweeted.
Anbumani said Vaidyanathan did not participate in the protest as a university professor but as the president of the Periyar University Teachers Association. “There is nothing wrong with this as per union rules and rights. Knowing this and sending the memo to him is blatantly vindictive,” he said.
Noting that the state government has ordered an inquiry into the irregularities at Periyar University, he said that Prof Vaidyanathan is going to testify as a government witness before the inquiry committee and it seems that the notice was issued to threaten him.
