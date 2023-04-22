Migrant worker falls from ladder at paint company, succumbs

CHENNAI: Monukumar Gupta (26), a guest worker from Uttar Pradesh, died on Friday after he suffered a fall at a paint manufacturing company at Kollumedu in Tiruvallur district, 3 days ago.

Police said that he was working in New Delhi as a labourer since 2014 and had come to Tamil Nadu for work only a month ago. Monukumar had joined the manufacturing unit in Kollumedu as a painter.

On April 18, he had claimed a ladder and was painting a structure, when he slipped, lost control and fell on another worker, Guna, standing on the ground.

Both were admitted to the Ponneri Government Hospital. On Friday, Monukumar succumbed to his injuries without responding to treatment.

The Arani police are investigating.