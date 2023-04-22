Idol stolen from TN temple 11 years ago retrieved from Australia

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police’s Idol Wing CID have recovered a Hanuman metal idol stolen from a temple in Ariyalur district, eleven years ago.

In 2012, four metal idols were stolen from the Arulmiku Sridevi, Bhoodevi Udan Varadarajaperumal temple in Velur village near Sendhurai, Ariyalur district.

According to police, metal idols of Varadarajaperumal, Sridevi, Bhoodevi and Hanuman. were stolen and based on a complaint by the temple trustee, Sendhurai Police Station had registered a case.

While the case was closed as undetected, as per the orders of Director General of Police (DGP), the case was transferred to Idol Wing CID in 2020.

The Idol Wing CID, which took up the case for investigation, searched the various idol images displayed on the websites of the Art Galleries and Museums abroad. All the images of the stolen metal idols were compared with the Photo images displayed in the Museums, an official release said.

The image of Hanuman metal idol matched with the image displayed in the Christie’s Museum, New York, USA. On enquiry, police found that the idol was auctioned and owned by a US citizen / Private art collector residing in Australia.

On the continuous efforts and long battle taken by the Idol Wing CID, the private collector who kept the idol has accepted and handed over the idol to the Govt. of Australia through the US Embassy, Idol wing CID said.

In turn, it was handed over to the Indian High Commission at Canberra, Australia through diplomatic channels and retrieved to India.

The Investigation officer / Additional superintendent of Police G. Balamurugan and his team officers have received the said Hanuman Idol from the Archaeological Survey of India, New Delhi and brought to the Tamil Nadu and handed over to the temple.

DGP C Sylendra Babu appreciated the efforts of the Idol wing team.