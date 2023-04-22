364 kids among 3,000-plus leprosy patients in State

Officials from the Leprosy Eradication Programme say that the increase in cases is mainly due to a spike in screening programmes. As many as 2,646 cases have been cured in 2022-23 compared to 1,846 in 2021-22. The multi-drug therapy prevents the progression of the disease. Deformity due to leprosy has been reported in 105 cases in 2022-23, while it was 97 in 2021-22.

The Leprosy Case Detection Campaign was carried out in 35 districts and 388 cases were reported, including 10 deformity cases. As part of Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign during the Anti Leprosy Fortnight from Jan 30 to Feb 13 this year, 214 cases were detected, and multi-drug therapy was provided.

The programme also provides a single dose Rifampicin tablet to all contacts of the newly detected cases; 29,030 contacts were benefited from the same. Of the 12.68 lakh contacts surveyed in 2022-23, 110 were reported to be affected with leprosy.

A senior official from the TN Leprosy Eradication Programme said that surveys will be conducted in 43 hard-to-reach areas in 11 districts in 2023-24. The department is also arranging for all grade 2 deformity cases who have more than 40% disability to get Leprosy Cured Maintenance Grant, besides conducting reconstructive surgeries for all leprosy cases. The increased survey programmes and screening is why we have been able to identify more cases.

To prevent disability and provide medical rehabilitation to those infected with leprosy, 93 reconstructive surgeries were performed in 2022-23, while 17,782 self-care kits and 11,315 footwear were distributed. Persons with leprosy are also given Rs 2,000 per month as maintenance grant from Differently Abled Welfare Department. Over 9,760 disabled people received it in 2022-23, while 2,197 received Rs 1,000 per month under the Social Security Scheme.