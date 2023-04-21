'Legal Advisor' post to be established in police department, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced in the Assembly that a new post of Legal Advisor will be established in Tamil Nadu Police and Fire Department in order to assist the Public Prosecutors in court cases.

He announced 101 new instructions which are to be implemented in the Tamil Nadu Police department.

Other announcements are:

* New police stations will be set up at Vanagaram, Medavakkam, Avadi, Pothur etc.

* New taluk police stations will be set up at 5 places, including Villupuram, Melmalaiyanur.

* New buildings will be constructed for police stations, including Perumbakkam and Otteri, under Tambaram city.

* Fire and rescue stations will be set up at 4 places, including Kanchpeeuram, Tiruchy and Nellai.

* Constables will be paid Rs 4,500 per year in uniform.

* The education stipend for custodial children will be increased to Rs 30,000.

* A women's police hostel will be constructed at Chennai's Chintadripet for women constables.

* 3,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in Chennai at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore for the protection of women and children.

* Constables in Avadi and Tambaram police stations will also be given Rs 300 per day for food.

* Fire stations will be set up at a cost of Rs 7.25 crore in 4 areas, including Oragadam, Radhapuram and Rishivanti.

* The fuel price for policemen will be increased from Rs 370 to Rs 515 for 5 liters of petrol.

* Guard store facility will also be extended to Home Guards.

* 25 Remote Restraint Wraps will be purchased to safely and legally restrain criminals without using force while arresting them.