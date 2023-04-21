K'taka polls: Nomination papers of OPS’ candidate rejected

CHENNAI: In yet another setback for ousted leader O Panneerselvam, the Election Commission on Friday rejected nominations of candidates fielded by him for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

According to sources, the nominations were not accepted as forms were not filled properly.

However, nomination papers of the candidate fielded by EPS were accepted.

Recently, OPS announced candidates for Pulakeshinagar, Kolar and Gandhinagar constituencies.

A day before, the Opposition AIADMK announced D Anbarasan as the candidate for Pulakeshinagar reserved constituency.

Meanwhile the BJP, which is an ally of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, fielded Murali from Pulakeshinagar (SC) constituency in Bengaluru.