State reports 532 fresh covid cases; TPR at 8.7 per cent

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 532 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections in the state to 36,04,337. Among districts, 113 cases were reported in Chennai, 66 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 32 cases in Kanyakumari, and 30 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu.
The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 8.7 per cent, after 6,267 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 12 percent was reported in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tirupur.
Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 3,626. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 919 active cases.
A total of 469 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached 35,62,652. No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,059.
