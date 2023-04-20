OPS announces 2 more candidates for K'taka Assembly elections

CHENNAI: As the filing of nominations for Karnataka Assembly elections is going on at a brisk pace, former chief minister and deposed AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday announced candidates for 2 more constituencies.

As per reports, OPS has announced candidates for Kolar and Gandhinagar constituencies. It has been reported that Anandaraj will contest in the Kolar constituency and K Kumar in the Gandhinagar constituency.

Earlier, it was Nedunchezhiyan announced that will contest from the OPS faction in the Pulakeshinagar constituency.

Karnataka polls are set to happen on May 10. The model code of conduct has been enforced across the State and the counting of votes will happen on May 13.