K'taka polls: After EPS, OPS announces candidate in Pulakeshinagar

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced D Anbarasan as the candidate for Pulakeshinagar constituency for the upcoming Karnataka elections, former Chief Minister and deposed AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday announced his candidate.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Nedunchezhiyan will contest from OPS faction in the same constituency, where EPS announced his candidate.

The State will go to single-phase poll on May 10 and counting will be held on May 13.

It is to be noted that in 2018, the constituency was won by Congress’ R Akhanda Srinivasamurthy who defeated B Prasannakumar of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 81,626 votes.