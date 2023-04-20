It was IED blast, not gas cylinder explosion: NIA on Kovai blast case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet on Thursday in the Coimbatore car bomb blast case that happened near Kottai Sangameshwarar temple at Eswaran Kovil Street, Ukkadam, Coimbatore in October last year.

Throwing the theory of gas cylinder blast into dustbin, NIA said that a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (V-IED) driven by Jamesha Mubeen had blown up in front of the temple. Mubeen was killed in the blast.

Investigations revealed Mubeen was inspired by ISIS ideology to carry out this attack. He had also taken oath of allegiance to its self-proclaimed Caliph Abu-al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

A pendrive recovered from Mohammed Asarutheen contained video recordings of Jamesha Mubeen, where he had identified himself as a member of Daulat-e-Islamia (or Islamic State). He had spoken extensively on his intention to commit a suicide terror attack against the 'kafirs' (non-believers) and to become a martyr.

Mubeen was inspired by the bayans (sermons) of Zahran Hashim, a radical Islamic cleric of Sri Lanka, who masterminded the Easter serial suicide bomb attacks in 2019 killing around 260 people.

Mubeen wanted to orchestrate a similar kind of attack against the 'kafirs' in India.

Handwritten notes were recovered from Mubeen's residence wherein criticism of the existing democratic system, which are not in tandem with Islamic laws, has been mentioned. There is also a mention of 'targets', including government office buildings, district court, public gathering places like parks, railway station, and a few other local Temples are also mentioned in these notes, said a press release from NIA.

Islamic State of Khorasan Province's online magazine called 'Voice of Khorasan' corroborated this in an article titled, 'A message to the Inhabitants in the land occupied by cow and mice worshipping filths' where ISKP took responsibility for the attack held at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Mubeen was aided and assisted by his associates Mohammed Asarutheen, Mohammed Thalha, Firos, Mohammed Riyas, Navas and Afsar Khan in arranging logistics. Thalha had sourced the Maruti 800 blue colour car bearing registration number TN-01-F-6163 which was used in the explosion of vehicle-borne IED. Firos, Riyas and Navas had loaded the explosives, gas cylinders, etc. in the car making it the potent weapon it became. Asarutheen and Afsar, both cousins of Mubeen had procured, weighed, mixed and packed the chemical constituents used to manufacture the VBIED used in the attack.

While the charges for the offences committed by Mubeen are abetted following his death, Mohammed Asarutheen, Mohammed Thalha, Firos, Mohammed Riyas, Navas and Afsar Khan have been charged under various Sections such as 34, 120B, 121A, 122, and 153A of IPC, sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Explosives Substances Act and sections 16, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention ) Act.