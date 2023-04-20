'Copper plates with Thevaram believed to be from late-Chola period'
CHENNAI: Minister for Arts and Culture, Museums and Archaeology Thangam Thenarasu on Wednesday informed the state assembly that the copper plates with Thevaram hymns found in Sattainathar Swamy temple in Sirkazhi are believed to belong to late-Chola period.
“It was the first time we found copper plates with inscriptions of Thevaram hymns. It is believed to be late Chola period. They have been handed over to the experts for further study,” the minister said while responding to the special calling attention motion moved by MLA T Velmurugan on the floor of the Assembly.
The Minister further said 480 copper plates were found along with several panchaloha idols while renovation of the temple was taken up. They have been kept in Revenue department custody as per the legal provisions.
While replying to debate on demands for grants for the department, Thennarasu said that the permission has been granted for excavation in eight sites and the department has been very supportive of the government’s initiatives to establish Tamil civilisation and rich culture.
He announced the preparation of an Archaeological and Historical Map of the state for chronological analysis of the incident cultural heritage of the state. It would be taken up at Rs 2 crore. Museum Information System would be created at Rs 1.5 crore.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android