CM Stalin announces hike in pensions for ex-MLAs, MLCs
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced hiking of the pension paid to ex-MLA and MLC to Rs 30,000 per month from Rs 25,000 per month from June coinciding with former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s birth centenary.
Responding to the legislators’ demand, he said that the family pension has been increased to Rs 15,000 per month from Rs 12,500 per month.
He added that the annual medical allowance paid to the former legislators would be increased to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000.
Replying to the debate, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said he also joins other members who sought the construction of a new Assembly.
“There are places like Race Course which is spread over 7.5 acre on the government to construct the assembly. I request the chief minister to construct the new assembly during his rule not on his next term,” he said.
Earlier, PMK MLA Arul and DMK member T Velmurugan demanded the government increase the monthly pension paid to the former legislators to Rs 50,000 per month and provide a medical allowance of Rs 10,000 per month. They also demanded the government provide a car affixed with the state government emblem.
Velmurugan also demanded the government to increase the salary of the legislators as the neighbouring Telangana provides a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month and Madhya Pradesh Rs 2.10 lakh.
