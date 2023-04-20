Anbumani urges Centre to rescue Indians trapped in Sudan

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday appealed to the Union government to rescue the Indians, including Tamils, trapped in Sudan civil war.

"More than 3,000 Indians, including over 200 Tamils, have been caught up in the fierce civil war between the country's military and their opposition parties over the seizure of power in Sudan. There is a great threat to their life and safety," Anbumani tweeted.

He said that Indians, including Tamils, staying in Sudan are suffering from not getting even basic facilities. "Staying with children, they are living with fear for life as they don't even get food for the children. Despite Sudan's 24-hour ceasefire, Umdurman, the town where a large number of Tamil people are living, was bombed this morning. Firing is being done on the civilians walking on the roads. So the Tamils are living in fear," he said