AIADMK in Puducherry hails EC's approval of EPS as general secretary

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry unit of AIADMK on Thursday celebrated the Election Commission's decision to grant approval to party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's elevation as its general secretary.

AIADMK (Puducherry East) secretary and former MLA A Anbalagan led the workers and delegates of different wings of the party to celebrate the EC's nod to Palaniswami, a former CM of Tamil Nadu, as general secretary and also allotment of the iconic two leaves symbol. The cadres expressed their joy by bursting crackers and distributed sweets at the party headquarters in Uppalam here.

Amid slogans in praise of Palaniswami by the party workers, Anbalagan said: ''The verdict of Election Commission delivered earlier in the day is a historic development. Those in the OPS group (deposed leader O Panneerselvam) should no longer use the name of AIADMK and also the party flag. If anyone used the party flag and its name, they would face legal action.'' The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu today said the EC had ''accepted'' the elevation of Palaniswami as its general secretary, on a day when the Madras High Court resumed the hearing into his rival camp's pleas over the leadership of the party and other issues.