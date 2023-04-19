TN’s peak power demand touches all-time high of 18,882 MW

CHENNAI: The state's power demand and consumption have touched an all-time high of 18,882 MW and 413.49 million units breaking the previous record.

"The increase in power demand this year is the highest in the last 10 years. The peak is yet to be reached. This year TN power demand may touch 19000 MW," Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhoni tweeted.

The previous peak in electricity demand was recorded on April 12 with 18,667 MW. The daily energy consumption of 413.494 million units (MU) on Tuesday, surpassed the previous highest consumption of 400.881 MU on April 13.

According to Tangedco officials, the year-on-year increase in power demand is already the highest this year since 2016. "The increase in the peak power demand in 2016 could be attributed to the after-effects of the load shedding that was in force till 2015 when the State was facing a power shortage. But in the last two years, the power demand has really gone up. In this year, the power demand increased by 1,319 MW compared to the last year's highest peak demand. It will further go up in the peak summer season," the official added.