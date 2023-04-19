Thanjai Tasmac staff stage protest against agents collecting bribes
TIRUCHY: Tasmac employees staged a protest in Thanjavur on Tuesday demanding to initiate action against the agents who reportedly collect ‘mamool’ (bribe) by the name of the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji.
The members of the Tasmac employee’s association affiliated with CITU converged at the Thanjavur Railady and staged a protest.
The protesting members alleged that a few persons used to visit the outlets on a daily basis and collect money from the employees.
They also alleged that the officials who act like middlemen have been demanding Rs 500 each per the collection of Rs one lakh in the name of the Minister.
They also claimed that the officials threaten the staff who fail to give money on the basis of sales percentage. They demanded the State government initiate action against such officials.
Meanwhile, the protesting members claimed that the junior assistants working in the office of the Tasmac district Manager also are in the tendency of collecting bribes in the name of the minister.
They said that the employees are frustrated over these illegal activities of the officials and demanded immediate action. Subsequently, they raised slogans in support of their demands.
