Nagapattinam school helps students clear NMMS since 2017
CHENNAI: Every year, teachers and Class 8 students at Nellukadai Street Municipal Middle School in Nagapattinam district have been taking efforts to clear the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam.
Since 2016, as many as 15 students have cleared the exam, including a boy this year. The exam was held on February 25 and the results were declared on April 15.
The NMMS exam solely held for Class 8 students studying in government, government-aided and panchayat schools of Tamil Nadu is organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). A student clearing the exam will get Rs 12,000 per year, when he/she is studying classes 9 to 12, all amounting to Rs 48,000.
According to department officials, S Bothirajan of Nagapattinam cleared the exam for this academic year (2022-2023).
The number of students clearing the exam in this school are: 1 student in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 respectively, 5 in 2018-2019, 4 in 2019-2020, and 3 in 2021-2022.
Speaking to DT Next, S Sivasankari, Maths teacher at the school, said, “Due to a smaller number of Class 8 students this year, we managed to clear only 1 student. However, in the following academic year, we’ll be focusing on more students to increase the numbers further.”
Speaking of how the scholarship helped these students, the teacher added, “As most students are from economically weaker backgrounds, parents save up for higher education. That’s why we want more students to clear.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android