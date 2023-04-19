MLA’s plea against poll plea turned down
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to dismiss the election petition against DMK MLA from Neravi-TR Pattinam constituency, Union Territory of Puducherry, and directed the registry to list it for trial.
M Naga Thiyagarajan was declared victorious in the 2021 Assembly election with a margin of 5,511 votes. His rival candidate Manoharan from the BJP moved the High Court seeking to declare the victory null and void stating that Thiyagarajan violated model code of conduct by campaigning through WhatsApp video during the last 48 hours before polling.
In his counter, Thiyagarajan said sending video through WhatsApp could not be considered as campaign, as there was no ban on campaigning through mobile phones.
When the plea came up for hearing, Justice D Krishnakumar refused to dismiss the petition as Thiyagarajan sought, stating that it can be decided after the trial.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android